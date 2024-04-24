Gurugram Court Denies Interim Bail to Main Accused in Divya Pahuja Murder Case

A local court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of the main accused in the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja, police said.

Abhijeet Singh's counsel had filed the bail application on his behalf on the medical grounds, they added.

In his petition, Singh had said that four of his teeth were removed on November 25 last year. The remaining have also deteriorated and 14 more teeth have to be removed. According to police, the counsel also said that Bhondsi jail, where Singh is lodged, does not have adequate facilities.

During the hearing in the court of Additional District and Session judge Virender Malik, Dr Pooja, a dentist working in the jail hospital, said that some teeth of the accused have been extracted correctly while for other treatments, it can be done at PGIMS, Rohtak.

The court accepted that if treatment is not available in the hospital in Rohtak, then the accused can be taken to AIIMS in Delhi but considering the seriousness of the case, the court rejected the interim bail plea of the accused, a senior police officer said.

Earlier in April, the Gurugram police had filed a chargesheet against seven people -- Singh, Ravi Banga, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha, Pravesh and Balraj Gill -- arrested for Pahuja's murder.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head because she had allegedly been extorting money from hotel owner Singh by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures".

After Pahuja was murdered, Gill had allegedly kept her body in the trunk of a BMW car and later threw her body in the Bhakra Canal near Munak in Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said he carried out the alleged act with Banga at the behest of Singh who is also in judicial custody.

Pahuja's body was recovered from the canal on January 13, 11 days after she was killed.

One of the accused, Nadeem, is still at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)