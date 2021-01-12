Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher meets Amitabh Bachchan to present his book on KBC set

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday to present his book 'Your Best Day Is Today'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:14 IST
Anupam Kher meets Amitabh Bachchan to present his book on KBC set
Anupam Kher with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday to present his book 'Your Best Day Is Today'. After the physical launch of his book, the 'Saaransh' actor opted to present his book to the megastar of Bollywood 'Amitabh Bachchan'. Taking it to his social media handles, Kher shared a snippet of meeting the star with a series of pictures from the set of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

"It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan," wrote the two time National Film Award winner. Appreciating the greatness of senior Bachchan, he added "He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, " Are Bhai! Aap itni saari cheezein kaise kar lete hain? Seekhna padega!" (Oh brother! How do you do so many things? Have to learn) I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji! Kyu taang kheech rahe ho?) (Amit sir, why are you pulling my leg?) Jai Ho!"

Earlier on Saturday, the book launch of 'Your Best Day Is Today' was joined by the renowned delegates and celebrities such as Parineeti Chopra, Neerja Birla (spouse of Kumar Manglam Birla) with her children, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Indian motivational speaker and author Gaur Gopal Das, Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to apologise for "brutally misogynistic culture" at church run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among babies at church-run homes makes clear that unmarried mothers faced a stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture for decades, the countrys childrens minister said on Tuesday.The g...

Swedish COVID-19 cases cross 500,000 mark as hospitals near limit

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed o...

Justin Trudeau shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021