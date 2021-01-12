Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian court orders two female TikTok stars be freed from jail

Farouk CAIRO, Jan 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Egyptian court on Tuesday ruled in favour of two female TikTok stars who were jailed last year for accounts that were found to violate family morals and for posting indecent videos. Social media influencer Haneen Hossam, 20, was acquitted after being jailed for encouraging women to broadcast videos in exchange for money, while Mawada Eladham's two-year sentence for publishing indecent photos and videos was cancelled.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:24 IST
Egyptian court orders two female TikTok stars be freed from jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Jan 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Egyptian court on Tuesday ruled in favour of two female TikTok stars who were jailed last year for accounts that were found to violate family morals and for posting indecent videos.

Social media influencer Haneen Hossam, 20, was acquitted after being jailed for encouraging women to broadcast videos in exchange for money, while Mawada Eladham's two-year sentence for publishing indecent photos and videos was cancelled. Hossam's lawyer Hussein El Bakar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the TikTok star, who is a student at Cairo University, fainted on hearing the verdict.

"Haneen went through a lot of psychological pressure because of being jailed for the past nine months," he said, adding that Hossam would be freed although she is still facing charges of human trafficking, with no date set for the ruling. Several women have been accused of "inciting debauchery" by challenging Egypt's conservative social values, and the battle has moved online as the use of social media by young Egyptians surges.

Egyptian parliamentarians last year demanded the government suspend the video sharing TikTok app in the country, saying it promoted nudity and immorality. Under Egypt's 2018 cybercrime law, anyone running an account on the internet to commit a crime faces at least two years in jail and a fine of up to 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,206).

Hossam was arrested after she said on Instagram that women could make friends with men through a video app, receiving a fee according to the number of followers they attracted. Authorities saw this as encouraging young women to sell sex online. Two men who had been jailed for managing the women's social media accounts were also acquitted on Tuesday, while a third was found guilty of managing Eladham's accounts and fined.

The court kept intact the fine that Eladham was ordered to pay last year. Reda Eldanbouki, executive director of the Women's Center for Guidance and Legal Awareness, said the verdict was a victory for freedom of expression but the TikTok stars had suffered in jail.

"The two women have been put under great social pressure over the past months and we appeal for providing psychological support for them to overcome what they have experienced inside the prison," he said. ($1 = 15.6200 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Democrats barreling toward impeaching Trump in wake of Capitol siege

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then, after drawing up charges accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last weeks siege of the Capitol...

IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead

IndiGos airport manager in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, said aviation industry sources.The airline confirmed the incident and said it is extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airpor...

Pompeo says Iran gives al Qaeda new 'home base,' analysts skeptical

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday without providing hard evidence that al Qaeda had established a new home base in Iran and that it was time for America and all free nations to crush the Iran-al-Qaeda axis. The comments, r...

Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for tremendous anger in the country and last weeks deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.The embattled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021