Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movies suffered an unprecedented 80% slump in box office revenue in North America in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and studios held back the release of scores of new films. Research firm Comscore said in an end-of-year report on Tuesday that the North American box office brought in $2.2 billion in 2020, compared with $11.4 billion for 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 06:45 IST
Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movies suffered an unprecedented 80% slump in box office revenue in North America in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and studios held back the release of scores of new films.

Research firm Comscore said in an end-of-year report on Tuesday that the North American box office brought in $2.2 billion in 2020, compared with $11.4 billion for 2019. The 2020 revenue marked an almost 40-year low, according to historical data from Box Office Mojo. The lowest previous take for North American box office receipts was 1981, with a total of $918 million, in a year when "Superman II" was the biggest film.

Comscore did not release worldwide data for 2020, but Variety said global returns slumped some 71%. The pandemic forced movie theaters to close around the world in mid-March, bringing some small and big chains like AMC Entertainment to the brink of bankruptcy. Theaters have still to reopen in the biggest U.S. markets of Los Angeles and New York City.

Some 274 movies - including blockbusters like "No Time to Die," "Top Gun: Maverick" and the ninth "Fast and Furious" action film - were moved to 2021 release dates, according to the Comscore report. That left Sony Pictures cop caper "Bad Boys for Life," released in January last year, as the top-earning movie in North America for 2020 with $206 million. In 2019, "Avengers: Endgame" ruled the domestic box office with $858 million.

Thriller "Tenet" from Warner Bros, which hoped to tempt movie-goers back into theaters in the summer, took in just $58 million in the U.S. and Canada. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, said that 2020 revenue - much of it from drive-in venues - was grounds for hope given that some industry observers had feared the figure would be even smaller.

"That should be extremely encouraging to anyone who was worried that movie-going would not come back at all," Dergarabedian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite three cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the worlds second biggest economy.Mo...

Cracks within Republican Party on impeaching Trump

Ahead of Wednesdays voting in the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of inciting his supporters to attack the US Capitol, cracks appeared in the Republican Party as three of its lawmakers announced their d...

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint interim agency heads to lead Cabinet agencies and departments while his nominees wait to get confirmed, a necessary move because of delays in the transition process, a Biden transition official said on...

U.S. transport safety board sending team to probe Indonesia plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Tuesday it will send a team of investigators to Indonesia in the coming days as part of the probe into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.The NT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021