Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aishwarya Rai remembers 'Guru' screening as film completes 14 years

A day after her superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday recalled the screening of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:55 IST
Aishwarya Rai remembers 'Guru' screening as film completes 14 years
Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam on screening of 'Guru' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after her superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday recalled the screening of the film. The former Miss World took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures.

The collage features a solo picture of Aishwarya, two pictures of her with her co-star and now husband Abhishek Bachchan, and a picture of the director of the film Mani Ratnam from the screening of the film. The 'Dhoom 2' actor penned a short note on how 'Guru' is a film which will 'forever' be special for her.

"On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER," she wrote in the caption. The Mani Ratnam directorial that featured Abhishek and Aishwarya performed significantly well on the box-office and emerged as one of the most successful films of both the actors' career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final despite defeat to River

Argentinas River Plate beat Palmeiras 2-0 in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Tuesday but it was not enough to overturn a 3-0 defeat from the first leg as the Brazilians advanced to the final on aggregate. In a thrill...

India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 infections, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147, including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday.With 17,817 discharges in ...

China sees growing COVID-19 threat as more cities locked down

China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the worlds second biggest economy.Mos...

Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign with President Widodo

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the worlds fourth most populated count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021