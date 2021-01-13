Left Menu
Actor Sonu Sood meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:33 IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood,against whom the BMC has filed a police complaint of allegedillegal construction, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at thelatter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, a source said.

The reason behind the meeting was not immediatelyknown.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last weekfiled a complaint at Juhu police station here, seeking an FIRto be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting aresidential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after theBMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedlynot complied with the requisitions, and was continuingunauthorised construction even after a notice was served tohim in October last year.

The police are yet to register FIR in the case.

The actor has approached the Bombay High Court tochallenge the BMC's notice.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like''Dabangg'', ''Jodha Akbar'' and ''Simmba'', came into spotlight in2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach theirhomes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

