Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFI unveils list of films under World Panorama section

The 51st Edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday unveiled the list of films under the World Panorama section.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:56 IST
IFFI unveils list of films under World Panorama section
IFFI, Goa . Image Credit: ANI

The 51st Edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday unveiled the list of films under the World Panorama section. The line up of the films consists of a total of 50 films from across the world.

The maximum number of films in the list are from Germany. A total of eight films have been taken up for the World Panorama section from the country. The films include Jan Philipp Weyl's 'Running Against The Wind', which is an entry from both Germany and Ethiopia.

Other films from Germany are Ina Weisse's 'The Audition,' ErlizaPetkova's 'A Fish Swimming Upside Down,' Melanie Waelde's 'Naked Animal,' Immanuel Esser's 'Paradise,' and Roland Reber's 'Roland Rabers Cabaret of Death.' ElmarImanov's 'End Of Season' is an entry from Germany, Azerbaijan and Georgia, while Mariko Bobrik's 'Taste of Pho' is an entry from Germany and Poland.

After Germany, France is the country from where the maximum number of films have been picked for the world panorama section of IFFI. These films include, Suzanne Lindon's 'Spring Blossom,' Pierre Filmon's 'Long Time No See,' Pascal Rabate's 'The Voiceless.'

Laurent Micheli's 'Lola' is an entry from both France and Belgium, while Illum Jacobi's 'The Trouble With Nature' is an entry from France and Denmark. Kaouther Ben Hania's 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' is an entry from France and Tunisia.

Lithuania has three entries in the list, which include SarunasBartas' 'In The Dusk,' RomasZabarauskas' 'The Lawyer,' and Lina LuzYte's 'The Castle.' The line up also includes three films from America. These films are Henry Butash's 'The Atlantic City Story,' Tim Sutton's 'Funny Face,' and ArieEsiri, and ChukoEsiri's 'This Is My Desire', which is an entry from Nigeria as well.

Greece and Netherlands have one individual entry each while they also share one film which is Janis Rafa's 'Kala Azar.' The individual entry from Greece is TassosGerakinis' 'A Simple Man' and the individual entry from Netherlands is JelleNesna's 'Buiten Is Het Feest.'

Other films in the line up include Igor Ivanov's 'Only Human' from Macedonia, TanvirMokammel's 'RupsaNodirBanke' from Bangladesh, SamanSalour's '3 PUFF' from Andorra, ErnarNurgaliev's 'Zhanym, Ty Ne Poverish,' from Kazakhstan, Mario Barroso's 'Moral Order,' from Portugal, Bogdan George Apetri's 'Unidentified' from Romania, and Cristiane Oliveira's 'The First Death Of Joana' from Brazil. Italy on the other hand two entries in the list one being Maura Delpero's 'Maternal,' and the other one that it shares with Israel which is Nir Bergman's 'Here We Are.'

Iran, too, has two entries in the list which include FarnooshSamadi's '180°Rule' and PouyaParsamagham's 'Gesture.' There are three Spanish films that have made it to the list. The films are Angeles Hernandez & David Matamoros' 'Isaac,' PilarPalomero's 'Las Ninas,' and NicolasPereda's 'Fauna.'

Others in the list are Ray Yeung's 'SUK SUK' from Hong Kong, Martina Sakova's 'Summer Rebels' from Slovakia, RuslanMagomadov's 'IstoriiaOdnoiKartiny' from Russia, Davide David Carrera's 'The Border' from Colombia, Eric Bergkraut and Ruth Schweikert's 'Parents' from Switzerland, OgnjenSvilicic's 'The Voice' from Croatia, Kurtis David Harder's 'Spiral...Fear Is Everywhere' from Canada and PrasannaVithanage's 'Children of the sun' from Sri Lanka. Lastly, UK and Argentina, both have two films each in the list.

While two films from UK include, Gabriel Range's 'Stardust,' and Anna Alfieri's 'Borderline,' and two from Argentina include Francisco Marquez's 'A Common Crime' and Juan Pablo Felix's 'Karnawal.' The annual international film festival will comprise of both physical and virtual segments this year.

The physical segment of the IFFI will be an eight-day-long event that will be held from January 16-24, 2021 in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Six injured by leak at LG Display plant in S.Korea, says fire official

Six workers were injured on Wednesday due to a chemical leak at LG Display Cos factory in South Korea, an official at a local fire station said. LG Display, which supplies mobile displays to Apple Inc. , said it was looking into the cause o...

Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

Divers searching for a crashed jets cockpit voice recorder were sifting through mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands on Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the ...

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021