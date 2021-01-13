Left Menu
Coming 2 America actor Tracy Morgan shares his memory with first film

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:08 IST
Coming 2 America actor Tracy Morgan shares his memory with first film
There are some new faces in Coming 2 America including Jermaine Fowler, who will play the role of Akeem's son Lavelle. Image Credit: Facebook / Coming 2 America

Coming 2 America viewers are very excited to see the sequel to the 1988 original film titled Coming to America. Fans already have waited for 32 years to see the next installment. Coming 2 America will hit the screen on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Fans will also get to see most of the original actors reprising their roles in the sequel.

There are some new faces in Coming 2 America including Jermaine Fowler, who will play the role of Akeem's son Lavelle. Eddie Murphy is returning to his famous role as Prince Akeem Joffer, the Prince of Zamunda. Some actors grew up as Tracy Morgan, who revealed his connection with the first installment. Tracy Morgan is a big fan of Eddie Murphy. His father Jimmy Morgan Sr. died before the release of the first installment.

"My dad died in '87. [Coming to America] came out in '88. I [didn't have] much to be happy about. When I saw that film, it made me feel good. That's what it means to me. I don't know what it means to anyone else, but that's the significance that it meant to me," said Tracy Morgan.

He also said that his dad would love the imminent movie Coming 2 America as he loved Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and everyone else in the film. Tracy Morgan is feeling proud to be a part of Coming 2 America.

"I thought—and I'm going to say this on the record—I thought that maybe getting my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame might've been the highlight of my career. I think it sharing space with Arsenio and Eddie and all the rest of the people in this movie was one of the highlights of my career. To finally work with Eddie, to share space on film with Eddie, I love it. Eddie is my OG. Eddie is probably the guy of my generation that made me want to do stand up. I always remembered his red Pumas on Saturday Night Live," he added.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer with the screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. The first movie was focused on the Prince of Zamunda. He came to New York and get a job at a fast-food company while trying for a life partner. Coming 2 America is set after the events of the first movie.

