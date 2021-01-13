Guj: Teen held for kidnapping neighbour's minor son for ransom

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:29 IST
Police have detained a teen-aged boy for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour's 7-year-oldson in Ahmedabad district and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakhto make a quick buck, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and afteran overnight operation involving around 50 police personnel,the victim was rescued and the 17-year-old accused nabbed at arailway crossing on the city's outskirts early Wednesdaymorning, Deputy Superintendent of Police K T Kamariya said.

The accused, who is originally from Uttarakhand andworksat a factory here, on Tuesday evening took a scooter ofa neighbour and asked the victim, son of another neighbour, tocome along with him for a short ride, he said.

Later, using his mobile phone, he called a neighbourand claimed some people had kidnapped him and the child.

Besides, in a voice message to the victim's father,the teenager, speaking in a different tone, allegedly demandedRs 30 lakh to set the child free.

He even threatened to kill the child and asked thevictim's father, who is a shopkeeper from Vahelal village inthe district, not to inform police, the official said.

The shopkeeper contacted police late Tuesday evening,saying his child and a 17-year-old teenager from theirneighbourhood were kidnapped by unknown persons.

The police quickly learnt it was the teenager who hadkidnapped the child, Kamariya said.

As the accused learnt that police were chasing him,he ran away after abandoning the victim.

''Based on technical surveillance and mobile towerlocation, our teams first spotted the scooter abandoned by himnear Naroda and then found the victim sitting alone in a fieldnear Geratpur crossing early Wednesday morning,'' he said.

The accused was later nabbed after a brief chase, theofficial said.

He was planning to take the victim to Uttarakhand ifhis demands were not met, the official said.

''He had recently come to Gujarat and was living withhis relative. He hatched the plan to kidnap his neighbour'sson in a bid to make a quick buck,'' he said.

