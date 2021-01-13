Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:45 IST
Will My Hero Academia Chapter 297 be filled with inauspicious happenings? Know in details
My Hero Academia enthusiasts are sure that Chapter 297 will make them cry after going through the storyline. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Is anything inauspicious going to happen in My Hero Academia Chapter 297? Or is it going to be full of emotional with some shocking things? Let's have a look at what the manga enthusiasts can see in the imminent chapter.

The manga lovers are quite excited as they are just a few days behind the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 297. They needed to wait for this chapter due to a Jump hiatus taken by the publishers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 is said to be ready to be printed as the Japanese manga artist Kohei Horikoshi has not gone for a break, unlike the digital manga publishers. The wait is finally going to be over as the Christmas and New Year breaks are already over.

According to BlockToro, the Japanese manga artist Kohei Horikoshi teared up while My Hero Academia Chapter 297 while working on the plot. When this news broke out, the manga lovers started predicting many inauspicious things, one of those is the demise of some heroes.

However, My Hero Academia enthusiasts are sure that Chapter 297 will make them cry after going through the storyline. Many diehard manga lovers are claiming that the imminent chapter will make Tartarus Prison Break arc as the next storyline.

BlockToro recently reported that the upcoming Chapter 297 of My Hero Academia would show all the dangerous villains coming out in the prison break who have been kept at the Tartarus. All for One, Stain, Muscular, Moonfish, Overhaul, Kurogiri and other major villains will soon be out on the streets.

The manga aficionados can also see the demise of Gran Torino and Inko Midoriya in My Hero Academia Chapter 297. There are many unexpected and unpromising things going to happen in the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 297 is likely to be released on Sunday, January 17, 2021. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

