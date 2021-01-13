Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

The manga lovers are quite excited as they are just a few days behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 278. They are ardently waiting to see new twists in the manga plot. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

The manga enthusiasts will be amused seeing the fight between Dante and Nacht in Black Clover Chapter 278. The fight between Nacht and Dante is almost confirmed as it is the only matchup left to happen that was revealed before the raid on the Spade Kingdom started.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, the manga lovers can also see Nacht easily destroying Dante with his anti-magic devils as even Asta was able to almost kill the dark triad leader. The upcoming chapter can also focus on Noelle as she has been missing since the last few chapters.

If sources are to be believed, Asta and Noelle will play an important role in Black Clover Chapter 278 as they arrive as the last resort for the magic knights. Noelle was last seen learning the Ultimate Magic technique from the Elves and we have only been teased about the powers so far. Asta training with his anti-magic devil Liebe and Noelle with the Ultimate Magic technique learned from the Elves will finally be revealed, BlockToro reported.

In Black Clover Chapter 278, Tabata can use the usual symmetric storyline. It can show Nacht and Jack taking on Dante as it is the third matchup. The manga aficionados are ardently waiting to see the severe clash between Dante and Nacht. One of them will die.

According to BlockToro, Black Clover Chapter 278 can provide a hint on Noelle and the Ultimate Magic technique she learned from the Elves. The dark triad won't fall that easily as they might have a few more tricks up their sleeve.

Black Clover Chapter 278 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

