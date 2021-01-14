Tim Bogert, Vanilla Fudge and Cactus Bassist, passes away at 76

Tim Bogert, legendary bassist best known as part of the bands Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died. He was 76. According to Variety, his frequent collaborator and bandmate, Carmine Appice, shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday (local time).

"Tim was a one of a kind bass player. He inspired many, many bass players worldwide. He was as masterful at shredding as he was holding down a groove, and Tim introduced a new level of virtuosity into rock bass playing," Appice wrote. "No one played like Tim. He created bass solos that drove audiences to a frenzy every time he played one. And he played a different solo every night. He was the last of the legendary 60's bass players."

As per Variety, Bogert formed the rock band Vanilla Fudge in the '60s with Appice, Vince Martell and Mark Stein. They recorded five albums between 1967 and 1969, which included their hit covers of the Supremes' 'You Keep Me Hangin' On' and The Beatles' 'Ticket to Ride.' In 1970, Vanilla Fudge disbanded and Bogert and Appice briefly created Cactus along with guitarist Jim McCarty and vocalist Rusty Day. However, the group soon disbanded in 1972, and Bogert and Appice teamed up with guitarist Jeff Beck to form the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice. They produced one self-titled album in 1973 and disbanded the following year.

Bogert then joined Bobby and the Midnites, a side project formed by Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Though he toured with the group, Bogert left before their debut album was released, joining the U.K. group Boxer in 1977. As reported by Variety, in 1981, Bogert became a faculty member at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, but continued to record, releasing his second album, 'Master's Brew,' in 1983 and releasing 'Mystery' with Vanilla Fudge in 1984.

In 1999, Bogert was recognised by the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame for his contributions to the genre. Bogert continued to tour with various groups until 2009 when he retired. (ANI)

