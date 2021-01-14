Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tim Bogert, Vanilla Fudge and Cactus Bassist, passes away at 76

Tim Bogert, legendary bassist best known as part of the bands Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died. He was 76.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:24 IST
Tim Bogert, Vanilla Fudge and Cactus Bassist, passes away at 76
Tim Bogert (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Tim Bogert, legendary bassist best known as part of the bands Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died. He was 76. According to Variety, his frequent collaborator and bandmate, Carmine Appice, shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday (local time).

"Tim was a one of a kind bass player. He inspired many, many bass players worldwide. He was as masterful at shredding as he was holding down a groove, and Tim introduced a new level of virtuosity into rock bass playing," Appice wrote. "No one played like Tim. He created bass solos that drove audiences to a frenzy every time he played one. And he played a different solo every night. He was the last of the legendary 60's bass players."

As per Variety, Bogert formed the rock band Vanilla Fudge in the '60s with Appice, Vince Martell and Mark Stein. They recorded five albums between 1967 and 1969, which included their hit covers of the Supremes' 'You Keep Me Hangin' On' and The Beatles' 'Ticket to Ride.' In 1970, Vanilla Fudge disbanded and Bogert and Appice briefly created Cactus along with guitarist Jim McCarty and vocalist Rusty Day. However, the group soon disbanded in 1972, and Bogert and Appice teamed up with guitarist Jeff Beck to form the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice. They produced one self-titled album in 1973 and disbanded the following year.

Bogert then joined Bobby and the Midnites, a side project formed by Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Though he toured with the group, Bogert left before their debut album was released, joining the U.K. group Boxer in 1977. As reported by Variety, in 1981, Bogert became a faculty member at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, but continued to record, releasing his second album, 'Master's Brew,' in 1983 and releasing 'Mystery' with Vanilla Fudge in 1984.

In 1999, Bogert was recognised by the Hollywood Rock Walk of Fame for his contributions to the genre. Bogert continued to tour with various groups until 2009 when he retired. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

12 police officials dismissed for negligence in protecting Hindu temple from vandalisation in Pak

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has dismissed 12 police officials following an enquiry report that found them guilty of negligence in protecting a Hindu temple in the province, which was torched by a mob led by memb...

Allegations against NCP minister serious, says Sharad Pawar

Terming the rape claim by a womanagainst Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde asserious, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the partywill discuss the issue and decide on it as soon as possible.Pawar also referred to ...

REUTERS NEXT-Japan minister calls U.S. Capitol riot 'shocking,' yearns for 'good old days'

A high-profile Japanese cabinet minister said on Thursday he was shocked at last weeks assault on the U.S. Capitol, urging Washington to resume its global role as a champion of democratic values and the rule of law.Speaking at the Reuters N...

Oppn blasts Vijayan on gold smuggling case; CM's tit-for-tat reply in Assembly

The Congress-led UDFopposition on Wednesday lashed out at Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling caseand staged a walkout in the assembly as their demand fordiscussion over the issue was rejected by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021