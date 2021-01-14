Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'll never do a film to buy a house, or a car: Amit Sadh

I am blessed I have found some stride. Sadh will be next seen in ZEE5 webseries, Jeet Ki Zidd, playing the role of an army officer battling disability.The show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and actor Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.Sadh said he was drawn to the shows inspirational, aspirational world. The intention was to make an authentic series, inspired by a real life story.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:14 IST
I'll never do a film to buy a house, or a car: Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh says he's never driven by materialistic goals while signing a film, which is why he is clear about not being a part of projects that will embarrass him.

Sadh, who has featured in films like ''Sultan'', ''Super 30'' and ''Gold'', said he likes to wait for exiting scripts rather than rush into a project.

In an interview with PTI over Zoom call, the 37-year-old actor said he has built credibility over the years with his work, which he would never want to go to waste by choosing ''bad films.'' ''I wait six months for a project, when generally people have five films in hand. I will never do a film to buy a house or a car. That's not criticising anyone, it's just my belief. You can make any movie you want, but it'll eventually come out and you shouldn't be embarrassed of it.

''If I do a bad film, I'll feel ashamed to even promote it. The audience will question me. I am answerable to a credibility that's being created. I would never want a film where I would have to hide my face.'' Sadh had a fantastic 2020, featuring in three films—''Shakuntala Devi'', ''Yaara'' and ''Operation Parindey''—and two web shows, ''Breathe: Into The Shodows'' and ''Avrodh''.

The actor said he is grateful for the way the year turned out for him professionally, with consistent, fulfilling work coming his way.

''I am more determined today and a lot at peace. It didn't happen overnight, it was a collective process which kept happening over the years. Cinema fascinates me, but there has to be a greater purpose to the story. I am blessed I have found some stride.'' Sadh will be next seen in ZEE5 webseries, ''Jeet Ki Zidd'', playing the role of an army officer battling disability.

The show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh and actor Amrita Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.

Sadh said he was drawn to the show's ''inspirational, aspirational'' world. ''To be a part of a story like this, to play this real life hero has been life changing. It's extremely relevant to the circumstances we are in, the life around us. ''It was essential to tell this story. The intention was to make an authentic series, inspired by a real life story. I was representing the Indian Armed Forces, so for me that meant everything,'' he added.

The series, directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, also stars Sushant Singh. It has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

''Jeet Ki Zidd'' will start streaming from January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...

Soccer-BC Partners eyeing investment in Inter Milan - sources

Private equity firm BC Partners is in talks to buy into Italian soccer team Inter Milan, four sources familiar with the matter said, as top investor Suning looks for resources to inject into the loss-making Serie A club. A deal, which could...

We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

We dont want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH...

Smartworks gives on lease 80K sq ft, comprising 1,300 desks in Noida centre to IT firm

Co-working firm Smartworks has given on lease over 80,000 sq ft of office space, comprising more than 1,300 desks, in its facility at Noida to an IT-software company as corporates look for flexible workspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.Leading p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021