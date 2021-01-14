Left Menu
Jennifer Lopez to join star-studded gig at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is all set to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on coming Wednesday.

14-01-2021
Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is all set to perform at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on coming Wednesday. E! News reported that the 51-year-old star is set to perform at the notable occasion on January 20 that will be next Wednesday. She has joined a ritzy arrangement of recently reported entertainers that incorporate Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B vocalist Ant Clemons.

Music lovers can see the celebrities hit the stage when megastar Tom Hanks hosts Celebrating America, a broadcast hour and a half program that will air live across all significant organizations at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The audience can likewise check out the Presidential Inauguration Committee's web-based media stations just as certain streaming and link stages. Celebrating America will likewise include a speech from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will take oath in the morning of the twentieth in Washington D.C., according to E! News.

Of late, Lopez has been quite active on social media and has been sharing astonishing pictures of herself from beautiful locations. On a professional note, Jennifer Lopez delivered the captivating music video for her new hit single "In The Morning" on Wednesday, January 13, with a YouTube video release scheduled for Friday, January 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

