Akshay Kumar enjoys game of volleyball with 'bravehearts' on Army Day

Superstar Akshay Kumar marked the occasion of Army Day on Friday with a volleyball match with the "bravehearts."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:32 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar playing volleyball with 'bravehearts' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Akshay Kumar marked the occasion of Army Day on Friday with a volleyball match with the "bravehearts." The 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,' actor shared a short clip of the voley ball session with the Army officials on Instagram.

The 53-year-old actor further revealed through a short note that the volleyball match was a warm up to a marathon that he had gone to flag off. "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," Kumar wrote in the caption.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army -- Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

