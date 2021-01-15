Left Menu
Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to simultaneously release in US theatres and on Hulu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:48 IST
Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to simultaneously release in US theatres and on Hulu
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's latest feature ''Nomadland'', featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be released in the US theatrically as well as on streamer Hulu on the same day.

The movie, touted to be one of the major contenders for the upcoming award season, will play at IMAX theatres on January 29, followed by simultaneous debut in select US theatres and on Hulu from February 19, reported Entertainment Weekly. ''Nomadland'' is Zhao's follow-up to her critically-acclaimed features ''Songs My Brothers Taught Me'' (2015) and ''The Rider'' (2017).

Based on Jessica Bruder's book of the same name, the film follows Fern (McDormand), a woman who, after the economic collapse of her company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road to explore a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Also featuring actor David Strathairn, the Searchlight Pictures movie has been produced by Zhao, McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey.

In 2020, the film was screened at major films festival, including Venice and Toronto where it won Golden Lion and People's Choice Award, respectively.

