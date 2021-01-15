Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patrick Dempsey confirms his return to 'Enchanted 2' opposite Amy Adams

Greys Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, who starred opposite Amy Admas in the 2007 musical rom-com as lawyer Robert Philip, is returning for the sequel Disenchanted.The sequel, which will stream on Disney, will take the story of Adamss Giselle forward.In an interview with Good Morning America, Dempsey said, I just got this script for the second movie, and then Im starting to go through and get notes together.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:22 IST
Patrick Dempsey confirms his return to 'Enchanted 2' opposite Amy Adams

''Grey's Anatomy'' star Patrick Dempsey, who starred opposite Amy Admas in the 2007 musical rom-com as lawyer Robert Philip, is returning for the sequel ''Disenchanted''.

The sequel, which will stream on Disney+, will take the story of Adams's Giselle forward.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Dempsey said, ''I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together. There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.'' Adams played a fairy tale princess Giselle who's banished to New York City by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) ahead of her wedding to charming Prince Edward (James Marsden). In the city, she meets Robert and falls in love with him instead. Dempsey also praised Adams's performance in the movie as Giselle.

''Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of,'' he said.

Disney had already announced Adams's return to the sequel during an investor call in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-German doctor jailed for almost five years for blood doping

A Munich court on Friday sentenced a German sports doctor to four years and 10 months in prison for masterminding an international network that helped athletes with blood doping for years. The defendant, identified in Germany only as Mark S...

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DES22 HR-CONG-PROTEST Hooda, several other Haryana Cong leaders detained during march to Raj Bhawan Chandigarh Several Haryana Congress leaders, including former chief minister B...

HFCs to generate 12 to 17 pc RoE in FY22-23: Motilal Oswal

Housing finance companies HFCs are expected to generate 12 to 17 per cent return on equity in the next two years as credit costs normalise, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Friday. Over the past two years, the top two HFCs have outp...

At least 34 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 34 people.More than 600 people were injured during the magnitude 6.2 quake, which se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021