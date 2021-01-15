Patrick Dempsey confirms his return to 'Enchanted 2' opposite Amy Adams

''Grey's Anatomy'' star Patrick Dempsey, who starred opposite Amy Admas in the 2007 musical rom-com as lawyer Robert Philip, is returning for the sequel ''Disenchanted''.

The sequel, which will stream on Disney+, will take the story of Adams's Giselle forward.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Dempsey said, ''I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together. There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.'' Adams played a fairy tale princess Giselle who's banished to New York City by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) ahead of her wedding to charming Prince Edward (James Marsden). In the city, she meets Robert and falls in love with him instead. Dempsey also praised Adams's performance in the movie as Giselle.

''Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of,'' he said.

Disney had already announced Adams's return to the sequel during an investor call in December.

