Actor Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

I'm asking everyone for thoughts and prayers, Paul said. Another representative of the actor told Entertainment Weekly that Diamond's cancer is in Stage Four and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He's undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:28 IST
''Saved By The Bell'' actor Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, his representative has said.

The 43-year-old actor, who found fame by playing the adorable nerd Samuel ''Screech'' Powers on the popular 1990s show, was recently hospitalised after he complained of pain all over his body.

Confirming his diagnosis, Diamond's spokesperson Roger Paul said that he will undergoing more tests.

''We are still doing more tests. Once we know, we will have an idea of how to approach it. Right now it is a very serious situation. I’m asking everyone for thoughts and prayers,'' Paul said.

Another representative of the actor told Entertainment Weekly that Diamond's cancer is in Stage Four and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

''He's undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home. ''By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable,'' he added.

