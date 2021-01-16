Left Menu
Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine: Vatican Both Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday. His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020.

People News Roundup: Francis, Benedict gets COVID-19 vaccine; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine: Vatican

Both Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday. The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that began on Wednesday.

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81. Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Horn was 75.

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

