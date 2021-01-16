Left Menu
Dancing with tuskers on 'Jiya Jale': Preity Zinta's favourite picture from 'Dil Se'

Flipping through the pages of her early days in Bollywood, actor Preity Zinta on Saturday shared her throwback picture from the sets of much-loved song 'Jiya Jale' from the 1998-release 'Dil Se.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:40 IST
Actor Preity Zinta on the sets of 'Jiya Jale' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Flipping through the pages of her early days in Bollywood, actor Preity Zinta on Saturday shared her throwback picture from the sets of much-loved song 'Jiya Jale' from the 1998-release 'Dil Se.' The 'Veer-Zaara' actor Instagrammed the picture with a herd of elephants.

Preity is seen donning the iconic red blouse and matching dhoti in the picture as the parade of tuskers stand behind her in the background. The 45-year-old actor went on to pen down a rather funny caption about the song and also shared that the picture was one of her favorites from 'Dil Se.'

"Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl," she wrote in the caption. "This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting," she added.

The classic song 'Jiya Jale' by Lata Mangeshkar and MG Sreekumar featured Preity Zinta with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

