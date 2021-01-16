Left Menu
Bhumi Pednekar channels weekend mood in all black ensemble

Channelling her weekend mood, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:51 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channelling her weekend mood, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday treated fans to a stunning sun-kissed picture. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star hopped on to Instagram and shared that she is mentally on a 'vacation'.

In the stunning snap, Pednekar is seen sporting a black mesh top. The actor dazzled as she left her luscious locks open and sported a low make up look. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star accessorised her glam look by pairing it with chunky pair of sunglasses.

With the picture, Pednekar seems to be on a dreamy vacation amid an exotic location. Along with the photo, she noted, "Mentally On A Vacay (beach with umbrella emoji),#goodmorning #instafam #love #goodhairday."

Celebrity followers including singer Prateek Kuhad and more than 53,000 fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. In awe of the gorgeous image, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons.

Of late, Pednekar has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film 'Badhaai Do', and shared pictures from the first day on sets in Dehradun. (ANI)

