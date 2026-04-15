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Young Sherlock Returns: A Captivating Second Act

Prime Video's series 'Young Sherlock' featuring Hero Fiennes Tiffin will return for a second season. The first season, directed by Guy Ritchie, garnered strong viewership and featured a young Sherlock Holmes framed for murder. The series has been praised for its fresh take on the origin of Holmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:23 IST
Young Sherlock Returns: A Captivating Second Act
  • Country:
  • United States

The popular Prime Video series 'Young Sherlock' has been renewed for a second season, delighting fans worldwide. Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the series first aired on March 4, capturing audiences with its fresh take on a young Sherlock Holmes, as directed by Guy Ritchie.

With viewership numbers soaring, 'Young Sherlock' will see Tiffin reprise his role, with Ritchie returning to direct the premiere episode of the new season. The show follows the adventurous and dangerous early years of Sherlock Holmes, which has resonated with audiences globally as it unfolds the origin story of this iconic detective.

Executive producers alongside Ritchie include Marc Resteghini and Dhana Rivera Gilbert, among others. The unique portrayal of Holmes and Moriarty has set a thrilling stage for what promises to be an engaging Season Two, as noted by Peter Friedlander from Amazon MGM Studios.

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