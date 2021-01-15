Left Menu
Animal Kingdom Season 5 will premiere in summer 2021, series renewed for Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:38 IST
The cast and crew were already back at work for filming Animal Kingdom Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

The dedicated viewers and fans of Animal Kingdom are aggressively looking forward to the release of Season 5 since it was renewed in July 219. Now we have a good news for them. Read further to know more in details.

Fans will be severely glad and excited after learning that Animal Kingdom Season 5 will be premiering this summer on TNT. The exact date is yet to be announced but sources claim that the show will be back at some point in late June through September. The first season was released in the month of June while all other seasons were released in the month of May.

Many fans continued asking for Animal Kingdom Season 6 after the renewal of Season 5. The beautiful news is that TNT has renewed the series for a sixth season. Isn't it amazing?

However, the disappointing update is that Animal Kingdom will end with Season 6. TNT made the announcement on Animal Kingdom Season 6 (and final season) on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The cast and crew were already back at work for filming Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some episodes were already filled prior to the global lockdown earlier 2020.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. The imminent season is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

The making of Animal Kingdom Season 5 was badly affected like any other television series or entertainment projects in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses.

Animal Kingdom is renewed for Season 6 – the final season. Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it will be released in summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

