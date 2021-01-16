Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alex Trebek fans petition to see 'Jeopardy!' stage dedicated to late host

American-Canadian game show host Alex Trebek's fans have come up with a suggestion for cementing his legacy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:17 IST
Alex Trebek fans petition to see 'Jeopardy!' stage dedicated to late host
Alex Trebek (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American-Canadian game show host Alex Trebek's fans have come up with a suggestion for cementing his legacy. According to Fox News, an online petition has been created lobbying for the 'Jeopardy!' stage to be dedicated to the late icon, who had hosted the iconic game show since 1984. Trebek died in November at 80 after battling cancer.

The petition specifically names Sony, CBS and 'Jeopardy!' in its call-to-action. "On November 8, 2020, George Alexander Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after an 18 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He inspired millions of his fans ever since he started hosting the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!' in 1984 and hosted over 8,300 episodes in 37 seasons on the program," reads the Change.org petition.

"His Canadian personality made the show unique and with his ability to fluently speak 17 different languages he was known internationally for his talents on television." As per Fox News, Trebek's final episode aired last week, as he pre-taped several before his death.

Art Fleming, the game's original host, emceed 'Jeopardy!' from 1964-1975 and again from 1978-1979. Fleming died in 1995 at age 70. Until a permanent host is named, a string of guest hosts will take the reins.

Frequent champ Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and more have been tapped to fill the role. "To have Alex remembered forever I hereby write this petition to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television Studios to dedicate Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California in loving memory of Alex Trebek, for example, The Alex Trebek Memorial Stage at Sony Pictures Studios," continued the petition.

The author of the form said Trebek was watched by "millions of fans over 37 years and his legacy will live on forever." "Godspeed, Alex Trebek. We love you, then, now and forever," concluded the statement.

"Having Stage 10 dedicated to him would be the ultimate posthumous honour. Thank you, Alex." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

As India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a womans.The new caller tune se...

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...

Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party

Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germanys most populous state, as its new leader sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021