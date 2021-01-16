Left Menu
Development News Edition

I believe in telling my words through films: Sankha Ghosh

I know it willreach out to the people. Interestingly Ghoshs 100-minute film Sunyo,starring all relatively unknown names in the industry,narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes ina time which is way too different from the present socio-economic situation.I have been making films in this way.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST
I believe in telling my words through films: Sankha Ghosh

Independent filmmaker SankhaGhosh, whose 'Sunyo' (Zero) was screened at 26th KIFF,believes in ''telling my words'' through the medium of filmseven if his film doesn't get the benefit of distributionnetwork of theatres as a commercial release.

Asked how it feels if his film cannot be seen intheatres after the premiere at festivals like KolkataInternational Film Festival (KIFF), Ghosh told reporters onFriday ''I have to tell my words nevertheless. I know it willreach out to the people.'' Interestingly Ghosh's 100-minute film 'Sunyo',starring all relatively unknown names in the industry,narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes ina time which is way too different from the present socio-economic situation.

''I have been making films in this way. Not banking onbox office returns. But all my past films have been able tostrike the chord with people I had intended to. I hope thesame will happen with Sunyo,'' Ghosh, who had in past made AtinEla And Char Adhyay and Kamala Sundari Nachere, said.

''If audiences expect to see Subhasree as my heroine,they may ask who is she after seeing my female lead Priyanseeon screen in a hall. Maybe Priyansee is not a known face tothem. But this is the way we make a film. We don't believe inthe star system. And we will continue to make films in our ownway,'' he said.

He said making own arrangements to screen the filmamong the public is an option away from the distributionchain.

Told about the example of Rajlakshmi O Srikanto by afellow director who had himself made screening arrangements ofthe film in pockets, Ghosh said ''maybe we will think aboutthat. But presently there is no such plan. We had organizedprivate shows of all my films in past.'' The film's Indian premiere took place at the KIFF onJanuary 14.

To another question, Ghosh agreed that web has turnedout to be a medium for filmmakers to reach out to a sizeablenumber of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

As India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a womans.The new caller tune se...

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021