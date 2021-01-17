Left Menu
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant

Britain's Prince Harry is heartbroken over his split with the royal family but he and his wife Meghan are happy in their new lives in the United States, broadcaster and confidant to the couple Tom Bradby said in an interview to be aired on Saturday. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to Los Angeles with baby son Archie last year after they gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

