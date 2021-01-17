Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aankh, featuring actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.For his latest, the director has collaborated with writer Jagdeep Sidhu, who had penned the dialogues of Saand Ki Aankh.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 12:47 IST
'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the film's casting process.

Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit ''Saand Ki Aankh'', featuring actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

For his latest, the director has collaborated with writer Jagdeep Sidhu, who had penned the dialogues of ''Saand Ki Aankh''. ''My next is a biopic. It's going to be an enjoyable ride. It's about a young entrepreneur from a small town and is an immensely motivational story. I found out his story and got on board Jagdeep, who has finished it. ''So now that the script is done, our casting process has begun. I'll get a tentative idea on when to go on floors only after the casting is complete,'' Hiranandani told PTI on the sidelines of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where ''Saand Ki Aankh'' opened the Panorama section. The film is the real life story of octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The duo are among the world's oldest sharpshooters and the winners of several national championships.

Hiranandani, who turned director after writing for films like ''Masti'', ''Housefull 2'' and ''ABCD'', said the movie's selection at IFFI is a proud moment for him and his team, producer-wife Nidhi Parmar, and Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar. ''I never thought the film would get this much accalim, though I was confident I was making a good film. It was purely because of the story, it was so powerful, had such a strong messaging. I knew it would reach out to people, thanks to my producers Nidhi and Shibasish.

''Everyone thinks for a debut director, we need a good story and good actors. While that's important, what you really need are two good producers. One, who believes in you and starts your film and the other who helms it and releases it. Who, for me, were these two,'' he added.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, 15 of which will will compete for the Golden Peacock award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aank...

Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane

India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washingto...

John Orsini, Ruby Modine board pandemic-inspired thriller 'The Survivalist'

Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions pandemic-inspired thriller The Survivalist. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus ...

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021