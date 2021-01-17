Maha Guv condoles death of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of renownedclassical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

Khan died on Sunday afternoon at his residence here.

He was 89.

In his condolence message, Koshyari described Khan asa ''great musician and an equally great human being'' and hailedhim for enriching the world of Indian classical music with his''multifarious contributions''.

''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the greatIndian classical vocalist, Padma Vibhushan Ustad GhulamMustafa Khan in Mumbai,'' the governor said in his message.

Describing Khan as a ''great Guru'','' he said the formerpassed on the rich legacy of his music to generations ofstudents.

''Pay my respect to the great musician and equallygreat human being. Convey my heartfelt condolences to thebereaved family, his disciples and music admirers,'' Koshyarisaid.

