Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Timberlake confirms welcoming second child with Jessica Biel

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, actor Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child together in 2020. Singer Lance Bass was the first person to confirm the news of the couples second child.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:15 IST
Justin Timberlake confirms welcoming second child with Jessica Biel

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, actor Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child together in 2020. During a virtual appearance on ''The Ellen DeGeneres Show'', Timberlake also revealed that they have named their baby boy Phineas. ''He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful,'' the 39-year-old singer said. Timberlake and Biel, 38, got married in 2012, and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

When asked how is the duo dealing with parenting two kids, Timberlake quipped: ''We don't see each other anymore. It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited.'' ''Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens,'' he added. Singer Lance Bass was the first person to confirm the news of the couple's second child. The musician, who is former fellow NSYNC band mate of Timberlake, had shared the news of the baby’s arrival in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Thriller on the cards as visitors need 324 to win on final day

The ongoing Test series between Australia and India has been nothing short of a thriller. And the climax looks set to give a Hollywood movie a run for its money. The visitors need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag at Aust...

German health minister calls for further efforts to contain spread of coronavirus

Germanys health minister on Monday said that although measures to contain the spread of coronavirus had started showing an effect, further efforts were needed to bring the virus permanently under control. A further reduction of contacts and...

Proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: It's law & order matter, says SC on plea for injunction against it

The Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a law and order matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowe...

Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday.SohamRoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021