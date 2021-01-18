Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidharth Malhotra 'overwhelmed by love, care' posts on birthday

Overwhelmed by the love and care received by him for his birthday, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Monday penned a note of thanks to his fans and sent out a big hug.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:32 IST
Sidharth Malhotra 'overwhelmed by love, care' posts on birthday
Sidharth Malhotra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Overwhelmed by the love and care received by him for his birthday, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Monday penned a note of thanks to his fans and sent out a big hug. The 'Student Of The Year' star took to Instagram to share a stunning sunkissed picture of himself as he expressed his gratitude. The actor who celebrated his birthday two days back, that is , over the weekend reciprocated the love with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, " Overwhelmed by the love & care received over the weekend." "Feeling emotional and Grateful, thank you big love and hug (hugging and red heart emoticons)."

The photo accompanying the post showed Malhotra amid a mesmerising location of the beach. The 'Marjaavan' star looks handsome as he sports a white crew-neck T-shirt while he candidly posed for the camera. On January 16, Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday and received birthday wishes by several friends from the industry including Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar sent in warm birthday wishes over social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon and Vivek Oberoi, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani and others also celebrated the actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for running network of fictitious firms to help businesses evade GST: Officials

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a multi-layered network of fictitious firms for generating fake input tax credit ITC worth crores of rupees to help businesses evade GST, according to an official statement on Monday.The Central...

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation: IAF spokesperson.

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation IAF spokesperson....

Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx to accelerate international offering

Health-tech startup Cure.fit on Monday said it has acquired California-based fitness company Onyx.The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.Cure.fits acquisition of Onyx is a step towards improving its computer vision tec...

Thai protesters accuse authorities of abduction, intimidation

Thai police said on Monday they were investigating a complaint by a political activist who said he had been abducted by a group of unknown men and then questioned inside a van for 12 hours before being dumped on the street. Mongkol Santimet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021