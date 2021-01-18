Left Menu
Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as she films 'Bhoot Police' in Jaisalmer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:29 IST
Yami Gautam revisited the same spot in Jaisalmer where she shot her debut TV show ''Chand Ke Paar Chalo'' and the actor said being at the location took her on a trip down memory lane. Before making her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with ''Vicky Donor'', Gautam appeared in TV commercials and shows. She made her acting debut with show ''Chand Ke Paar Chalo''.

The 32-year-old actor, known for starring in movies ''Kaabil'', ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'', ''Bala'', said she feels grateful for all the love and acceptance she has recevied from the audience. ''This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television!'' Gautam posted on Instagram alongside her picture. ''I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude,'' the actor, who is currently shooting for comedy movie ''Bhoot Police'' in Jaisalmer, added.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of ''Phobia'' and ''Ragini MMS'' fame, ''Bhoot Police'' also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The horror comedy is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

