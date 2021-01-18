Left Menu
Maha BJP MLA Kadam calls for boycott of web series 'Tandav'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:59 IST
Maha BJP MLA Kadam calls for boycott of web series 'Tandav'

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam onMonday urged people to boycott new web series ''Tandav'' forallegedly mocking Hindu deities.

The political drama series is currently streaming onAmazon Prime Video.

In a tweet, Kadam said, It's been close to 24 hrs andstill no apology from Amazon.

''Seems like they are proud of or don't regret theirdemeaning act of mocking or targeting our Hindu Gods.'' I urge all Hindus to boycott Amazon's products, be ittheir shopping site or content platform, he said.

The drama series, starring Saif Ali Khan, DimpleKapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, KumudMishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra,premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

