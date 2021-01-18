Tom Cruise did not purchase COVID-19 Robots to monitor Mission Impossible 7 set

It was a rumor that Tom Cruise purchased two COVID-secure robots to watch the set of Mission Impossible 7. Cruise is back in the UK for the shooting of his much-hyped Mission Impossible 7 where he is playing Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent and the leader of a team of operatives.

Last week The Sun reported that Cruise has purchased two highly advanced robots for the express purpose of policing on the Mission Impossible 7 set and ensure that nobody is violating social distancing norms.

"He has paid huge sums for the gadgets which can also administer on-the-spot tests to staff." …"The robots are really sophisticated and rather intimidating. It's like the Terminator only not as violent," reported The Sun last week.

Fans and industry insiders gave mixed reactions to the news, with some arguing that the actor is taking the matter too far.

It turns out, however, that the Sun's report wasn't true and that Cruise did not buy any such robots. It's true, however, that the protocols for screening crew members have been tightened and security beefed up on the film set this time.

Just before Christmas, Tom Cruise was spotted yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew for not following the safety guidelines of Covid-19 in the film set. The recording of his yelling released by The Sun went viral on the internet. A few days before, several crewmembers tested positive and the production was shut down on October 26, 2020. Consequently, the shooting halted several times for different reasons. However, currently, the team is back for the shooting of the much-awaited upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7.

When The Sun's report about robots came last week, Slash Film said that they won't be covering such fake news. A media person from Slash Film reached out the production to find out the truth.

"The story sounded too wild to believe, so before we just went ahead and wrote up the tale of Tom Cruise's maniacal machines, we reached out to a source close to the production to get the truth. That source has told us the story is inaccurate and confirmed that there are no robots on set. To be fair, there are robots that administer COVID-19 tests. Here's a video of one. It's terrifying," added Slash Film.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for release on November 19, 2021.

