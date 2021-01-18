Godzilla vs Kong’s release date preponed, release date set two months early

Godzilla vs Kong will hit the cinemas and on HBO Max on March 26. Earlier the release date was May 21, 2021. According to the report, Legendary Pictures was unhappy with Warner Bros' decision to release all the 2021 movies in streaming service and theaters on the same day.

Devdiscourse earlier revealed that Legendary was open to give a green light to Godzilla vs. Kong's premiere on HBO Max in exchange for a $250 million payment from Warner Bros. Notably, Legendary was offered the same amount of $250 million by Netflix and other streaming services for the film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Now the move has reached to a settlement, and Warner Bros. had blocked a $200 million bid by Netflix to acquire the monster mash movie. Earlier Netflix offered $200 million for the Adam Wingard-directed movie Godzilla vs Kong.

The film is set to star Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The upcoming movie is the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse.

Godzilla vs. Kong will revolve around the ancient time when the monsters walk on the earth and humanity struggles to live and secure its future.

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever," — Legendary and Warner Bros.

The upcoming monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021. Stay glued to Devdiscourse for more information.

