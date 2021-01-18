Alec Baldwin reveals he dreamt of Trump being tried for sedition

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin took a jab at US President Donald Trump by revealing that he dreamt of Trump being on trial for sedition, while a noose waited for him. According to Fox News, the 62-year-old actor, who is one of the most outspoken Hollywood celebrities, took to Twitter on Sunday (local time) and revealed that he had a dream that Trump was on trial for sedition and added that a noose was waiting for him outside the courthouse.

He wrote, "I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition. And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold." Alec added, "The noose was made of recycled COVID masks."

Baldwin has had a lot to say about the Trump administration as the president begins to head out the door of the White House. As per Fox News, last week, the star reprised his Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" role impersonating Trump to deliver a mock farewell address. The actor-comedian teamed up along with writer Kurt Andersen to present "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address." This was a three-minute teaser of the nearly forty-five-minute audiobook on SoundCloud in which Baldwin puts on his best Trump voice and declares it's "the most important speech I've ever given." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)