TV actress accuses pilot of rape on pretext of marriage

A model-cum-TV actress hasaccused a pilot of raping her on pretext of marriage, a policeofficial said on Monday.

The woman submitted a complaint at the Oshiwara policestation in suburban Mumbai last week after which an FIR waslodged against the accused on Monday, he said.

In her statement to the police, the actress said inDecember last year, she met the accused, a professional pilot,on a matrimonial site and he promised to marry her, theofficial said.

After that, the pilot, a native of Bhopal whocurrently resides in Mumbai, would often talk to her on phoneand also chat on social media platforms, he said.

Around 10 days ago, he called up the victim andexpressed a desire to meet and also see her residence, thepolice said.

The actress, who resides alone in Mumbai, agreed andcalled him home, where he allegedly raped her, the officialsaid, citing the complaint.

The accused later assured the victim to introduce herto his parents to talk about their marriage but never kept hiswords, he said.

Fed up with his behaviour, the TV actress lodged thecomplaint, the official said, adding further investigation isunderway.

