J-K LG Sinha asks J-K youth to come forward to channelise their potential in right direction

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the union territory is an oasis of talent and asked the youth to come forward to channelise their potential in the right direction.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking during Jammu and Kashmir's biggest talent hunt-cum-music concert show 'SHAURYA' organised at SKICC here by the Army's Northern Command to commemorate the martyrs of 1971.

''The budding youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward to reap maximum benefits from programmes like 'SHAURYA' to channelise their potential in the right direction,'' Sinha said.

Northern Army Commander, Lt General Y K Joshi, General Officer in Command of 15 Corps Srinagar, Lieutenant General B S Raju among others were present on the occasion, an official spokesperson said.

He said the winners performed in an exciting fusion band with Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh in front of an enthralling gathering.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also felicitated young achievers of the Kashmir Valley who have performed in different fields.

'SHAURYA', a musical talent hunt, has been conceptualised by Mausiqui Studios with active support from the local administrations and renowned Bollywood celebrities and singers like Sukhwinder Singh.

The winners were chosen from more than 2,000 calls and entries that were received till January 11 through a combination of online/WhatsApp submission and on-ground auditions at Jammu and Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)