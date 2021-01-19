Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party; Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81 and more

Left Menu
Updated: 19-01-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'

A local official from India's ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday registered a police complaint against an Amazon Prime web series alleging it insults Hindu gods and goddesses, and threatened to launch a protest at the company's office in Mumbai. Protests against Amazon.com have been organised for Monday to warn it not to show scenes insulting Hindu gods and goddesses, Ram Kadam, a BJP member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, said in a tweet after filing a complaint with police in Mumbai on Sunday.

Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his share of royalties from some tracks of English pop group "Take That" to One Media iP Group, the music publisher and distributor said on Monday, sending its shares 16% higher to 8 pence. Besides producer royalties from tracks in the band's debut album, including "A Million Love Songs" and "I Found Heaven", One Media said it has also bought producer royalties of two other "Take That" tracks which were never released.

Box Office: Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign

If time is a flat circle, then it's only fitting that a second Liam Neeson movie is ruling over the U.S. box office during the pandemic. Months after his action thriller "Honest Thief" led domestic charts, another Neeson (you guessed it!) action thriller "The Marksman" has debut at No. 1 with $3.2 million in ticket sales. Robert Lorenz directed "The Marksman," about a rancher and retired Marine living in Arizona who helps a young boy escape a Mexican drug cartel. The film, which premiered in 1,975 locations, should rake in $3.7 million through the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday. Open Road, the distributor behind "The Marksman," also backed "Honest Thief." That film bowed to $3.7 million last October and ended its theatrical run with $14 million in the U.S. and $28 million globally.

Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81

Rock producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his "Wall of Sound" recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of a Hollywood actress, has died at age 81 of COVID-19, according to authorities and media reports. Spector produced 20 top 40 hits between 1961 and 1965 and went on to work with the Beatles on "Let It Be," as well as Leonard Cohen, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner.

