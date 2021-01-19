Chrissy Teigen, John Legend go horseback riding with kids

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her singer husband John Legend spent the weekend horse riding with their kids. According to Page Six, the couple was recently spotted in Malibu, where the 35-year-old model Teigen documented husband Legend on horseback, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Luna.

Sporting a denim-on-denim ensemble, Teigen kept a watchful eye on 2-year-old son Miles who tried to keep up with dad Legend during the daytime session. On Saturday, Teigen told her Twitter followers she was trying a new activity at the suggestion of her therapist.

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love," Teigen tweeted alongside a photo of a horse. A day later, Teigen posted a photo of herself with Luna to commemorate the first ride.

"First ride AND first jeans for Luna. she had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10," Teigen wrote on Instagram. As reported by Page Six, Legend, who has been married to Teigen since 2013, is set to perform Wednesday during the TV special, 'Celebrating America,' as part of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (ANI)

