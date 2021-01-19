Swimmer, who saved people from suicides, starts 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): Inspired by actor Sonu Sood'sgoodwill gestures, a good samaritan here, who saved severalpeople from drowning in the historic Hussainsagar Lake locatedin the heart of the city, started 'Sonu Sood AmbulanceService' on Tuesday.

Shiva, a swimmer, says he saved over 100 people frombeing drowned in the lake when they attempted suicidefollowing which people started referring him as 'Tank BundShiva' for his brave acts.

After noticing his selfless deeds people startedgiving him donations.

However, he bought an ambulance and named it afterSonu Sood.

''People have donated money to me for my family. But Ispent that amount to purchase an ambulance. I named theambulance as Sonu Sood Ambulance Service because I wasinspired by his good work,'' Shiva said.

Sonu Sood, who was in the city, launched the freeambulance service and praised Shiva for his work and felt thatmore ''heroes'' like him are needed to help the society.

''I feel privileged that I came for this ambulanceinauguration. All thanks to Shiva. I have heard a lot abouthim that he has been saving lives and helping people and weneed more Shivas (people like him) in our society so everyoneshould come forward and help others,'' Sonu Sood toldreporters.

This ambulance service will also save many lives, theactor said adding the pandemic (coronavirus) has taught somuch that in emergencies everyone has to come forward like afamily and help others.

People like Shiva, they inspire othersand theyinspire the society.

It feels happy that this (ambulance service) will alsohelp a lot of needy people and help save many lives, Sonu Soodadded.

Shiva, has been living near Tank Bund for the pastover two decades.

Shiva started rescuing people who jump into the laketo commit suicide, following death of his younger brother bydrowning in another lake.

He has also been helping the police in retrievingbodies from lakes,a police official said.

Hailing actor Sonu Sood, as a 'Real Hero', villagersof Dubba Tanda of Siddipet district in Telangana built atemple and installed a bust in December 2020 admiring him forhis work in helping migrants reach their homes amid theCOVID-19 pandemic.PTI VVK GDKPTI PTI

