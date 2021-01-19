Left Menu
Sounds and dialogue must sync with actions in cinema without any lag: FTII

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Sound Design in Cinema’ as part of film appreciation session through OTT platform today, at the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India, being held in Goa.

Updated: 19-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:25 IST
Stressing on the need for better sound design in order to achieve desired production effects, Prof. Apsara maintained that it is not a good practice to mix all sounds together while editing.   Image Credit: ANI

Sounds are crucial for a film to feel realistic for the audience. Sounds and dialogue must perfectly sync with the actions in a cinema without any lag and must sound the way they look. Suggesting sounds for better quality output is necessary wherever we feel the need, said Prof. Madhu Apsara, Associate Professor, Department of Sound Recording and Design, FTII.

He opined that "being sensitive to sound is essential, especially the natural and atmospheric sounds, as they add up to the narrative." He emphasised the need to check the microphone and that not all sounds can be put together. As required, sounds can be amplified as and where necessary.

A sound recordist should pay attention to the recording equipment to yield better sound effects as each sound has an exclusive expression and no sound can be considered not worthy.

Stressing on the need for better sound design in order to achieve desired production effects, Prof. Apsara maintained that it is not a good practice to mix all sounds together while editing. He warned of music which can be conflicting with a situation or an occasion, saying that emotional movement is important and not the geography of the narrative at times. Experiencing the picture without missing the narrative is what matters. Sound adds to the 'tonality' or experience of the film as a whole. Prof. Apsara stressed that each sound adds to the image. He said rhythm is important in Foley sound design, which is a unique sound effect technique that involves creating and performing everyday sounds for movies and television shows.

