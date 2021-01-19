Left Menu
'Tandav' makers say they will make changes to web series following controversy

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

''Tandav'', a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

In an official statement, the team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.

''We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. ''The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same,'' the statement read.

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter. ''We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

