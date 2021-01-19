Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor rejoice India's series win over Australia

Bollywood celebrities including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday heaped praises on the Indian Cricket team after the team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:58 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor rejoice India's series win over Australia
Indian cricket team (Image Source: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebrities including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday heaped praises on the Indian Cricket team after the team's 2-1 series win on Australian soil. The 'Baywatch' actor who is currently living with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America, took to Twitter to share a short clip from today's match and lauded the team members.

"Wohoooo #TeamIndia...what an incredible victory. Dil khush kar diya aaj! Despite all the odds and injuries, this young team stormed the #Gabba & won the#BorderGavaskarTrophy vs Australia on their home turf. What an innings @RishabhPant17! #BleedBlue #TeamIndia @ICHOfficial," the former Miss World tweeted. Actor Shahid Kapoor who has recently portrayed the role of a cricketer in his upcoming film 'Jersey,' took to Instagram to share a picture of the Indian cricket team.

"This is how we do it. History created. What a win #indiancricketteam," Kapoor wrote along with the picture. Randeep Hooda also shared a picture of the winning team and pen down a short appreciation note for the "boys."

"Team India created history by going for the kill #INDvsAUS feel sorry for my Aussie mates but... Vegemite that," he wrote. "New boys came and grabbed the Roos by the tail .. this is the young India, well done skipper #AjinkyaRahane should this be the new team and captain now?" he added.

Actor Anushka Sharma who is also the wife of the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli also congratulated the team on her Instagram stories. "What a win team India! What an inspirational victory for years to come," she wrote along with a picture of the team.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,32,821. This is the ninth consecutive day since January 10 when new cases have been below 400.According t...

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

President Donald Trumps last full day in office Tuesday is also senators first day back since the deadly Capitol siege, an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings...

Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector dies by suicide after quarrel with lover

An Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector died by suicide on Sunday night after having a verbal brawl with a woman with whom he had a relationship. The deceased, Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as sub-inspector at Gudivada II town police station.Vijay ...

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021