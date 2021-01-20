Josh Duhamel in talks to replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Actor Josh Duhamel is in negotiations to come aboard and take over Armie Hammer's role in the action comedy ''Shotgun Wedding''.

Hammer exited the Lionsgate movie, in which he was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez, after a controversy over messages allegedly sent by the actor were leaked online.

If finalised, Duhamel, known for featuring in ''Transformers'' franchise, will take on the role of Tom in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom, who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

''Shotgun Wedding'' hails from director ''Pitch Perfect'' director Jason Moore. The script for the action-comedy has been penned by ''New Girl'' creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing along with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

