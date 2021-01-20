Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Ginger Gonzaga added to Disney Plus' 'She-Hulk' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:52 IST
Actor Ginger Gonzaga added to Disney Plus' 'She-Hulk' series

Actor Ginger Gonzaga, known for featuring in Showtime's ''Kidding'', has joined the cast of upcoming Marvel Studio series ''She-Hulk''.

''Orphan Black'' and ''Perry Mason'' star Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters in the show, which hails from streamer Disney Plus.

Dubbed as a legal comedy, the show centres on Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of The Hulk in the series, while actor Tim Roth will return as villain The Abomination.

Gonzaga will essay the role of Walters' friend, reported Deadline.

The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning ''Pickle Rick'' episode of animated series ''Rick and Morty''.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia have been roped in to direct multiple episodes of the series.

She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she 'Hulked' out.

The character first appeared in comics as a member of the 'Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China aims to be a 'dominant' world power: US defence secy-designate; cites its 'coercive' behaviour

China, which already is a regional hegemon, is now aiming to be a dominant world power, Americas defence secretary-designate retired Gen Lloyd Austin has told US lawmakers, citing Beijings recent coercive behaviour in the region and around ...

US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A US Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York Citys 911 Memorial and other landmarks and attack US soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said.Cole James Bridg...

ANALYSIS-Trump's legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world

When President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an end to American carnage, painting a bleak picture of a divided, dysfunctional nation he had insisted that he alone could fix. Closing out his presid...

Warne anticipates 'huge fallout' after Australia's loss to India

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels the series defeat against India will have big repercussions for Justin Langers side going forward. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021