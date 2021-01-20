Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Australian Open players have been told not to feed mice at their quarantine hotel in Melbourne after world number 28 Yulia Putintseva complained she could not sleep for the rodents scurrying around her room. The Kazak swapped rooms earlier this week after finding a mouse but said her new room was also infested.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:07 IST
Tennis-Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Australian Open players have been told not to feed mice at their quarantine hotel in Melbourne after world number 28 Yulia Putintseva complained she could not sleep for the rodents scurrying around her room.

The Kazak swapped rooms earlier this week after finding a mouse but said her new room was also infested. She shared a video https://twitter.com/PutintsevaYulia/status/1351544865960546315 of a mouse jumping out from behind a closet on social media. Victoria state police minister Lisa Neville said on Wednesday authorities would take care of pest control but suggested there might be more to the story.

"As I understand there may have been some feeding going on," she told reporters, without revealing the source of her information. "I'd just encourage them to minimise interaction with the mice, we will keep doing pest control if we need to, but hopefully that pest control work that was done this week will have fixed the problem."

More than 70 players and their entourages are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus. Putintseva said her new room had more mice than the old one.

"It's actually a lot of them! Not even 1 in my room now," she wrote on Twitter. "Different room same story - wanted to go to sleep but noooope."

She added that reception had told her the hotel was full and that they could not help her. "Its a joke," she said.

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CKNhtaaH9la, Putintseva also complained of not being able to open windows in her room. She held up a sign saying: "We need fresh air to breathe." A number of players have complained about the conditions, drawing a fierce backlash from Australians, with thousands of the nation's citizens remaining stranded overseas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

However, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Tuesday said "the vast majority" of players were supportive of the strict protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...

PM Modi releases financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin PMAY-G via video conferencing. Union Rural Developme...

Vistara commences daily flight service to Sharjah

Full service carrier Vistara on Wednesday commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistaras second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly ...

Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer Levandowski

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Incs rival unit. Anthony Levan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021