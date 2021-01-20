Bengali short film 'Boitorini' starring Soumitra Chatterjee released on youtube & OTT platform

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:25 IST
A Bengali short film 'Boitorini'starring legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been releasedon youtube and OTT platform.

The film directed by Anindya Dutta was released onTuesday on digital platform to commemorate the 86th birthdayof Chatterjee.

The main lead of 'Boitorini' (The River Between) isplayed by the late thespian. Beside getting released onyoutube at the dedicated IP of a production house where peoplecan see the 29-minute film, it is also being streamed at anOTT.

The story revolves around the life of widower SougataRoychoudhury (played by Soumitra Chatterjee), an eminent poetwho is being honoured by a literary society to have a sereneholiday at Kusumpur forest, the director said.

''For widower Sougata, this is also an escapade fromthe estranged family of his careerist son and as he traversesthe journey, a question storms his mind where does manescape after all? He tries to find the answer in all that hecould achieve in life. As a mysterious village girl appearsbefore him suddenly, he realises that there is a river thatflows in between to separate life from death. None can escapefrom the suddenness of crossing it at the end,'' Dutta said.

PTI SUSRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

