Maha: Cops save 2 women from committing suicide in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:16 IST
Police have saved lives of twowomen who tried to commit suicide at separate places here inMaharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Both the incidents took place on Tuesday and the womenwere found to be depressed due to domestic and other issues,they said.

An assistant police inspector from Titwala policestation said he was passing by the Raita river bridge when hesaw a woman, later identified as a 60-year-old resident ofKalyan town, trying to jump from it into the water body.

As she attempted to jump, her saree got entangled in arod of a bridge pillar.

While she was trying to pull away her dress from therod, the policeman rushed there and rescued her, the officialsaid.

The woman later told the police that she wanted tocommit suicide as she was fed up of her life, he said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman jumped intothe Versova creek from a bridge here on Tuesday afternoon, arelease from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) policecommissionerate said.

A constable from the MBVV police, who saw the womantrying to take the extreme step, immediately jumped into thecreek and brought her out of the water, it said.

The woman was upset due to some domestic issues, thepolice added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

