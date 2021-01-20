FIR filed against 'Tandav' makers and cast in Mumbai

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:14 IST
Mumbai Police on Wednesdayregistered an FIR against the makers and cast of AmazonPrime's controversial web series ''Tandav'', based on acomplaint lodged by a BJP MLA in the city, an official said.

The case was registered by the Ghatkopar policeagainst the actors of the web series, including Saif Ali Khanand Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, its director Ali Abbas Zafar, producerHimanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, head of Amazon's Indiahead of original content Aparna Purohit, Amazon India's headAmit Agarwal, the official said.

''Tandav'', which also features actors Dimple Kapadia,Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra,Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streamingplatform last Friday.

''BJP's Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam had earlier submitted awritten complaint against the web series alleging that it hurtthe religious sentiments of Hindus. He also took out a morchaat Amazon's web head office in BKC,'' the police official said.

The case was registered under various IPC sections,including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups onground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts,intended to outrage religious feelings of any class byinsulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.

Senior police officials in Mumbai confirmed that thecase was registered on the basis of complaint filed by Kadam.

Taking cognisance of the complaints regarding the webseries, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sundaysought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on theissue.

The government recently brought OTT platforms, suchas Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besidesother online news and current affairs content, under the ambitof the I&B ministry, giving it powers to regulate policies andrules for the digital space.

In their second apology statement in as many days, thecast and crew of ''Tandav'' on Tuesday said they had decided toimplement changes to ''address concerns''.

