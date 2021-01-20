Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shilpa Shetty pays ode to 'OG queen Helen' as she resumes shooting for 'Hungama 2'

As she returned to film sets after a few-month-long hiatus for the shooting of 'Hungama 2,' actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday paid an ode to the cabaret queen and veteran actor Helen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:35 IST
Shilpa Shetty pays ode to 'OG queen Helen' as she resumes shooting for 'Hungama 2'
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As she returned to film sets after a few-month-long hiatus for the shooting of 'Hungama 2,' actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday paid an ode to the cabaret queen and veteran actor Helen. Dressed in the avatar of the OG, the 'Dhadkan' actor posted a short boomerang video of herself on Instagram and announced that she has resumed shooting for 'Hungama 2.'

The actor was seen dressed in a black coloured shimmery net cabaret ensemble and had hair done in a high puff with feathers in her hair adding to the retro theme of the look. She also shared that, the shoot began after she got herself tested for COVID-19.

"Back on the sets.. COVID tested, Hungama 2 in retro vibes. An ode to the OG queen #helenji #vintage #fun #dance #retro #hungama2 #venusmovies," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Apart from Shilpa, 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery, and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...

Biden urged to protect consumers from tech giants

As Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president, digital rights groups are calling on him and legislators to curb the power of tech firms and guard consumers online privacy.Advocacy groups want Biden to ban facial recognition technology...

Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021